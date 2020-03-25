×

DGA: Studios Paying Two Weeks’ Salary to Members Losing Jobs In Coronavirus Shutdown

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thomas Schlamme DGA
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock/DGA

Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have announced that major studios will pay two weeks’ salary to below-the-line DGA members losing jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme and national executive director Russ Hollander made the announcement Wednesday night in their latest message to their members.

“Our contracts staff and field representatives have been working nonstop, connecting with hundreds of members about their individual work situations, and advocating on their behalf,” they said. “They’ve been in constant contact with Studios, Networks and other employers, our sister guilds and unions, agents and entertainment lawyers. As part of that work, the major studios have committed to two weeks of pay to carry our below-the-line members impacted by production shutdowns, and we are in talks with other employers demanding they do the same or better. We are also working hard to secure relief for directors. For those of you who work in news, we are pushing the Networks and Local Stations to provide a safe workplace.”

Schlamme and Hollander also said, “With film, television and commercial production suspended for the time being, and our members in news working hard to keep the world informed – we have been in contact with so many of you who have shared what’s on your minds. While the situation continues to remain fluid, we know you are seeking certainty in a sea of unknowns. Your Guild is here for you to be that beacon as we continue to fight on the front lines.”

The duo also said the DGA Residuals department has worked around the clock and on weekends in advance of the “Stay at Home” order to fast-track thousands of residuals checks worth tens of millions of dollars, adding, “As additional checks are delivered, the team is continuing its incredible work to turn them around as quickly as possible.”

“We are also aware that a number of you have raised concerns about your DGA dues,” Schlamme and Hollander said.  “Quarterly dues reports will proceed as scheduled in April and members will be required to report their earnings. For members who cannot afford to pay their dues, we have made the decision to refrain from suspending members for non-payment of dues through July 1st, at which time we will assess the situation. But if you have the good fortune to be able to pay your dues at this time, please do. That money goes to help operate our Guild so we can continue to protect you throughout this pandemic. But again, if you find yourself experiencing hardship and cannot pay at this time, there is leniency.”

Schlamme and Hollander said the DGA Health Plans are in the process of preparing a newsletter that lays out specifics of maintainily coverage and added: “But we want to assure those of you whose current coverage expires on March 31st that if you’ve met your minimum earnings threshold ($35,000 in covered earnings) from January 2019 to December 2019 you are covered through March 31, 2021. To reiterate, even if you had no earnings in the first quarter of 2020, you are still protected for the next year.”

 

 

More Film

  • Thomas Schlamme DGA

    DGA: Studios Paying Two Weeks’ Salary to Members Losing Jobs In Coronavirus Shutdown

    Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have announced that major studios will pay two weeks’ salary to below-the-line DGA members losing jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown. DGA President Thomas Schlamme and national executive director Russ Hollander made the announcement Wednesday night in their latest message to their members. “Our contracts staff and field representatives [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    U.S. Movie Theater Owners Applaud Senate Passage of Relief Package

    The National Association of Theatre Owners commended the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan agreement to provide economic relief to the exhibition business and other industries that have had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate leaders and the White House reached a deal early Wednesday morning on a $2 trillion stimulus package, which includes [...]

  • Inside Out Film Festival

    Film News Roundup: Inside Out Postpones LGBTQ Film Festival Due to Coronavirus

    In today’s film news roundup, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival gets postponed, the commercial industry’s health plan addresses the coronavirus pandemic and Margaret Qualley’s “A Head Full of Ghosts” finds a home. FILM FESTIVAL Inside Out, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, has postponed this year’s 30th anniversary edition to Oct. 1-11 due to the coronavirus [...]

  • I used to go here indie

    Unsold Indie Films Seek Streaming Buyers While U.S. Self-Isolates From Coronavirus

    As the coronavirus pandemic forces global audiences into their homes and film and television production grinds to a halt, unsold independent films have become attractive options for distributors seeking fast content, numerous industry insiders tell Variety. Streamers including Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the major studios are showing renewed interest in finished films [...]

  • AMC movie theater placeholder

    AMC Theatres Furloughs CEO and Staff as Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Cinemas

    AMC Theatres, the nation’s biggest cinema chain, furloughed more than 600 corporate employees after the coronavirus outbreak forced movie theaters across the country to close. The action extends to every corporate AMC staff member, including chief executive officer Adam Aron. While AMC locations are closed, employees will have reduced working hours at reduced pay, or [...]

  • Aero Theater Los Angeles Closed Coronavirus

    Can Movie Theaters Survive the Coronavirus Crisis?

    Movie theaters have endured world wars, depressions and recessions, and the advent of everything from television to streaming. But COVID-19 and the public health crisis it has generated around the globe represent an existential threat to the cinema business like no other. In a matter of days with the accelerating spread of the contagion, most [...]

  • Movie Theaters Closed Coronavirus

    How One Movie Theater Owner Is Selling Curbside Popcorn to Pay His Employees

    Mark O’Meara has endured blizzards, hurricanes and economic recessions. Even in three feet of snow, he’s managed to keep the lights on at University Mall and Cinema Arts, the two movie theaters he owns in Fairfax, Va. But for the first time in 29 years, he had to close his doors as the coronavirus pandemic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad