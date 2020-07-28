DGA Awards Set Date for 2021 Ceremony

The 2021 DGA Awards ceremony has been scheduled for April 10, 2021 — about two weeks before the Oscars.

The Directors Guild of America said additional information regarding the 73rd edition of the awards, including submission requirements and venue, will be announced at a later date.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced onin June that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months to April 25, 2021. Variety was the first to report that the Academy was considering delaying the big night in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 DGA Awards ceremony was held on Jan. 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Los Angeles. Sam Mendes won the top feature film award for the war drama “1917” and Alma Har’el won the first-time feature award for “Honey Boy.” Top TV prizes went to “Watchmen” for drama series and “Barry” for comedy series.

Two weeks later, Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for directing “Parasite.” It was only the eighth time that the Academy Award winner for directing diverged from the DGA winner in the 72-year history of the DGA Awards.

The DGA Awards are voted on by the 18,000-plus members of the guild. The DGA had not previously announced a date for its 2021 awards. The SAG Awards, Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTA Film Awards have all pushed their dates and eligibility periods for feature films due to the pandemic.