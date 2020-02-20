Film News Roundup: Dev Patel to Star in ‘Flash Crash’ Financial Thriller

In today’s film news roundup, Dev Patel will portray a market whiz in a “Flash Crash” movie, the late Marty Sklar is honored at UCLA, “The Conversation” is getting a re-release and Ellen Page’s documentary gets a trailer.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Dev Patel will star in the adaptation of “Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History.”

See-Saw Films and New Regency won the film rights to Liam Vaughan’s book, detailing the 2010 crash. Producers are See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Arnon Milchan of New Regency. Patel will executive produce with Simon Gillis of See-Saw as well as New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

Jonathan Perera is attached to write the screenplay, based on Vaughan’s book, which will be published in May. “Flash Crash” tells the story of Navinder Singh Sarao, an outsider who found a way to beat the stock market and made millions working from a bedroom in his parents’ small suburban home on the outskirts of London.

Canning and Sherman said, “Navinder Sarao’s story struck us deeply. He’s an unlikely but also complex hero who exposed the manipulations at the heart of the global financial system. We’re so pleased to be bringing it to life with our friends at New Regency, and to continue our relationship with Dev Patel after the success of ‘Lion.’”

Patel’s upcoming projects include “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Green Knight.”

FELLOWSHIP

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has received a gift from the Marty and Leah Sklar family to create the Marty Sklar Entertainment Innovation Fellowship.

The late Sklar earned his bachelor’s degree at UCLA and received the 2007 Professional Achievement Award from UCLA Alumni Association for his career leading Walt Disney Imagineering and developing Disney theme parks and attractions.

The fellowship will support students at the Center for Research in Engineering, Media and Performance (REMAP). It will annually provide three high-achieving students with at least $10,000 each to participate in REMAP projects.

“This fellowship is an exciting and appropriate way to honor Marty Sklar, a pioneer in demonstrating how artistic creativity can drive engineering innovation,” said Jeff Burke, REMAP’s founding executive director.

RE-RELEASE

Rialto Pictures is re-releasing Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” 46 years after its launch.

The thriller, starring Gene Hackman, was the winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for three Oscars. It opens March 20 at New York’s Film Forum and Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in L.A., with newly struck 35mm prints personally supervised by Coppola. The release has been scheduled to open in a dozen markets through July at select theaters.

“I’ve always been especially proud of ‘The Conversation,’ partly because it was from my own original story and screenplay” said Coppola. “I count it among the most personal of all my films and I’m happy the movie became the very thing it was about — invasion of privacy and its erosive impact on both victims and perpetrators.”

The supporting cast includes John Cazale, Cindy Williams, Frederic Forrest, Teri Garr and Harrison Ford. In 1995, “The Conversation” was selected for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

TRAILER

Netflix has premiered the first trailer for the Ellen Page-Ian Daniel documentary “There’s Something in the Water” ahead of its March 27 release.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, is inspired by the book of the same name by Ingrid Waldron. Both works explore “environmental racism” in the the decisions and policies brought by local governments that expose marginalized communities to environmental risks, particular on black and indigenous populations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See the trailer below.