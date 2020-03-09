×

Denmark’s CPH:DOX Festival Pulls Opening Gala Around Coronavirus Fears, Adhering to Gatherings Ban

By

Coronavirus
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Danish documentary festival CPH:DOX will move ahead as planned but is to cancel gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Organizers of the annual Copenhagen-set festival, which is slated to take place March 18-29, issued a guidance to delegates on Monday, noting it is in contact with the Danish Health Authority, and has pulled any festival events that would have gathered more than 1,000 people, including the opening night gala at the Royal Danish Theater.

“We will go through with the festival as planned, unless the public authorities change their guidelines to avoid COVID-19 transmission among the population,” said organizers in a statement.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen instated the gatherings ban on Friday — a directive that has also been taken up in France as of Sunday. According to the Danish Patient Safety Authority, there are more than 23 positive cases of coronavirus in Denmark to date. No deaths have yet been reported.

CPH:DOX, which will proceed in accordance with instructions from Danish public authorities, has said it is “actively planning for the necessary education, precautions and support on the ground” and will be communicating with partners and attendees closer to the event.

The Danish Health Authority is currently restricting travel to Denmark from “special risk” areas, including China, Iran, Italy (the regions Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto) and South Korea (the province of Gyeongbuk and the city Daegu). The festival has informed affected guests from these countries and regions.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, there have been 396 deaths so far reported across Europe. Italy has been hardest hit, with 366 deaths, while France has reported 19.

Festivals such as Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Festival and Greece’s Thessaloniki Doc Festival have been postponed, while international TV conference and market MipTV in Cannes was cancelled last week. French drama festival Series Mania and the Cannes Film Festival currently hang in the balance, as organizers confer with public authorities and look to re-engineer their events to adhere to gatherings guidelines.

