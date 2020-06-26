Dee Rees’ Drama ‘Pariah’ to Livestream for Pride Month Commemoration

Focus Features has scheduled a June 29 livestream showing of Dee Rees’ 2011 drama “Pariah” and Q&A with cast members as a Pride Month commemoration.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the excellence in cinematography award. Adepero Oduye portrays a 17-year-old woman who lives with her parents, played by Kim Wayans and Charles Parnell, and younger sister (Sahra Mellesse) in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood. She has a flair for poetry, is a good student at her local high school and is quietly but firmly embracing her identity as a lesbian.

“Pariah” was based on Rees’ 2007 short film of the same name. It won the top independent film awards at the NAACP Image Awards and the African American Film Critics Assn. Oduye was nominated for best female lead at the Spirit Awards.

“Pariah” will screen at 5 pm PST/ 8 pm EST on the Focus Features Facebook page. Following the movie, stars Oduye, Wayans and Aasha Davis will be joined in a Facebook Live Q&A moderated by Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley. Viewers tuning in will be able to support and donate to New Alternatives, an organization that supports LGBTQIA youth in New York in providing shelter and services designed to help them succeed in going from youth into stable adulthood.