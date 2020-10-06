‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie Adds Newcomer Liz Kate to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal’s “Dear Even Hansen” film adaptation is continuing to round out its cast, with singer-songwriter Liz Kate as the newest addition.

Kate will join a star-studded cast, including Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg. Ben Platt, who won a Tony for his performance on Broadway, is expected to reprise the lead role. It’s unknown who Kate will be playing in the movie.

Stephen Chbosky is on board to direct, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, is penning the script.

The story follows Evan Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Evan’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

The Broadway show was nominated for nine Tonys and scored five, including best musical, actor, featured actress (Rachel Bay Jones) and score.

Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel are producing the adaptation. “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman” lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the original production, will serve as executive producers. Universal’s senior VP of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Kate started acting, singing and playing guitar around age 5 and released her first song when she was 11. She is sophomore songwriting major at Belmont University in Nashville and is currently working on her debut album. Her onscreen credits include “Meet the Browns,” “The Candy Shop” and “Papa.”

Kate is represented by Barbara Garvey at East Coast Talent Agency and managed by Kristen Lucas at Bohemia Group.