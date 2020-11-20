‘Deadpool 3’ Taps ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Writers The Molyneux Sisters

Emmy-winning writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux have been tapped to write “Deadpool 3”, with Ryan Reynolds set to return as the foul-mouthed superhero.

The Molyneux sisters are longtime writing partners, known for their Emmy Award-winning work on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” The pair have also been nominated for three WGA Awards and won an Annie Award in 2017. The Molyneuxs also serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers on the animated comedy “The Great North,” which earned a second-season renewal ahead of its February 2021 premiere.

“Deadpool 3” is the first of the trilogy to be guided by Marvel Studios and Marvel president Kevin Feige, after the Fox/Disney merger in 2017.

Disney and Marvel had no comment on the development, first reported by Deadline.