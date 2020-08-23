DC FanDome: Every Movie and Video Game Trailer From the Virtual Showcase

DC FanDome, the first-ever virtual showcase for DC Comics, proved that it’s still possible to put on an engaging event packed with new announcements during the pandemic. Superhero fans got first-ever looks at Robert Pattinson as the next Batman and Dwayne Johnson as the anti-hero Black Adam. James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” also showed off its star-studded cast, and Zack Snyder debuted the long-awaited trailer for the Snyder Cut of “Justice League.”

Take a look at all the trailers and announcements from DC FanDome below.

Director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” will be a “Year Two” story from the early days of the Caped Crusader’s career. The tone is more gritty and grounded than previous iterations, and Robert Pattinson’s Batman isn’t afraid to brutally beat down criminals. His rogues gallery, including Catwoman, the Riddler and Penguin, are still young and haven’t become big-time villains in Gotham City yet.

After years of fans’ speculation and outcry to see Zack Snyder’s original version of “Justice League,” the director debuted the first trailer, featuring all-new looks at Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash and a black-suited Superman. The four-hour movie will be available to watch unbroken in its entirety or as four, one-hour segments.

The “Wonder Woman” sequel got a brand new trailer, giving fans their first look at Kristen Wiig’s villain Cheetah. After starting out as a regular person, she appears to transform into a human-cheetah hybrid later in the movie during a showdown with a gold-suited Wonder Woman.

Director James Gunn went through a roll call of the colorful cast of villains in his “Suicide Squad” sequel and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the production. Returning characters like Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and Amanda Waller will share the spotlight with some more obscure names, like Polka-Dot Man, Weasel, Peacemaker and Ratcatcher 2.

Dwayne Johnson is making his superhero debut as the anti-hero Black Adam, and he’ll face some serious opponents in the upcoming film. The actor revealed that the Justice Society of America, made up of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, will appear in the film.

The new video game from the developers of “Batman: Arkham Origins” will allow players to step into the Bat-themed suits of Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood. In the game, Batman is dead and his four proteges must protect Gotham City from villains like Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls.

The long-awaited follow-up from Rocksteady, the creators of the “Batman: Arkham” series, debuted the teaser trailer for the first Suicide Squad video game. Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark must hunt down their next targets: a brain-washed Justice League.

The “Shazam” sequel received an official title as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” but the cast didn’t give any other hints away. In the panel’s “Shazoom” video call, comedian Sinbad made a brief cameo, leading many to wonder if he’ll appear in the upcoming movie.

Ezra Miller’s solo “Flash” movie is still being kept under wraps, but the Scarlet Speedster will get a new costume in his movie, courtesy of Bruce Wayne. Director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson also touched on the time-traveling aspects of the movie, fueling the theory that it will explore the DC universe’s multiverse.

The electric teen superhero Static Shock is heading to the big screen. Filmmaker Reginald Hudlin revealed during a panel that there are “serious discussions” to give the hero a theatrical feature. Static will also return to comics in a new digital series next year, and other characters in the Milestone Media family may get future projects.

Creator Neil Gaiman gave an update on Netflix’s “Sandman” series, saying it will depart from the comics and take place in present day. Production has been paused due to the pandemic, so Gaiman says he has been perfecting the script in the meantime.

John Ridley’s Batman Miniseries

John Ridley, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “12 Years a Slave,” will write a new Batman comic book miniseries in January 2021. The four-issue run will center on the family of Lucius Fox, Batman’s trusted business partner, and likely feature Batman as a person of color.