DC Comics Promotes Marie Javins to Editor-in-Chief

DC Comics has promoted Marie Javins to editor-in-chief following a restructuring at the company in August that put her as co-editor-in-chief alongside Michele R. Wells.

The move was announced Monday by Daniel Cherry III, senior vice president and general manager of DC Comics, to whom Javins will report.

“Marie intrinsically understands the power of comics and their unique ability to entertain and empower, which makes her a perfect choice to be DC’s next editor-in-chief,” said Cherry. “In addition to her many creative talents, she’s also incredibly committed to increasing access to this amazing industry by mentoring the next generation of comic book creators and helping them find their voices. I look forward to working with her in her new role.”

In August, DC Comics had a round of layoffs as WarnerMedia restructured its businesses. Former editor-in-chief Bob Harras exited the company, along with editors Brian Cunningham and Mark Doyle, senior VP of publishing strategy and support services Hank Kanalz, VP of marketing Jonah Weiland and VP of global publishing initiatives and digital strategy Bobbie Chase.

In her new role, Javins will be responsible for developing and overseeing the execution of the company’s annual publishing schedule to grow all DC imprints. She’ll also lead the strategy for expanding worldwide consumer reach of DC Publishing content and provide editorial and creative direction for DC imprints. Working closely with Cherry and Jim Lee, DC Comics’ publisher and chief creative officer, she’ll help define positioning, character narratives and prioritization, creative talent selection and brand attributes of each imprint and develop publishing plans with lead editors.

“As a young girl devouring comics of Wonder Woman, Nubia and Supergirl, I never dreamed that decades later, I’d be at the helm of the mighty DC Comics,” said Javins. “I’m incredibly honored by this responsibility, and will dedicate myself to supporting and challenging DC’s extended family of staff, talent, retailers, and partners around the world in our quest to tell innovative visual stories that both reflect and expand our world—and in some cases, our galaxy and multiverse.”

Prior to her promotion, Javins served as DC’s executive editor of global publishing and digital strategy, where she edited such acclaimed titles as “Justice League,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles,” “Superman Smashes the Klan,” “Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass” and “Dark Nights: Death Metal.” She joined DC in 2014 in a temporary position to help the company transfer its businesses from New York to Burbank, Calif., and then relocated to join the staff.

“Anyone who has been fortunate enough to work with Marie in the comics business knows two things about her – one, that she has the impeccable creative instincts and the talent relationships needed to create the kind of stories our fans crave and demand and two, that her deep knowledge of the global business of comics and its endless variations of storytelling means big things are on the horizon for DC in the years to come,” said Lee. “I’m thrilled for Marie and look forward to the stories she has yet to tell.”