‘Dazed and Confused’ Cast to Reunite for Live Script Reading to Support Voting in Texas

Alright, alright, alright!

The cast of “Dazed and Confused” is reuniting to raise money for get-out-the-vote initiatives in Texas.

Original cast members Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris and Nicky Katt will come together virtually on Oct. 11 for a livestream script reading of Richard Linklater’s iconic 1993 stoner film.

Patton Oswalt is set to moderate a Q&A following the reading.

Money raised will benefit March for Science and the Voto Latino Foundation’s efforts to promote voting in Texas in the upcoming election. Once a Republican stronghold, Democrats believe they can turn the state blue on Nov. 3.

Texas does not allow voters to use COVID-19 as a reason to use a mail-in ballot.

“With a pandemic raging during an election year, this country should be investing in every possible measure to keep voters safe,” Voto Latino managing director Danny Friedman said in a statement. “No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote. Unfortunately, the state of Texas does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and each one of them will be making their voices heard in November, despite the state’s intransigence.”

March for Science president Matt Tranchin said, “Now more than ever, we need science-informed policies and practices to protect the public and defend our democracy. As a Texan who is not allowed to vote by mail during a pandemic because of our state’s short-sighted election laws, it’s a powerful reminder that we need elected representatives who will embrace science and listen to public health officials.”