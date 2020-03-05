Dawn Hudson Re-Ups Deal to Remain as Academy CEO Through 2023

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson isn’t going anywhere.

The organization’s Board of Governors has announced that she will continue in her role through May 2023.

“Dawn has been a guiding force within the Academy for the past nine years, as we’ve become a more inclusive, forward-thinking membership organization, reflecting the diversity of motion picture artists and craftspeople worldwide,” said Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. “The Board recognizes her leadership and dedication, as well as her tireless efforts on behalf of the Academy Museum, a dream that is being realized this year.”

Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011, overseeing its 430 employees in Los Angeles, New York and London. She also works closely with ABC and the producers of the Oscars telecast. She has also been overseeing the development of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures which is set to open on Dec. 14.

The board also credited Hudson for leading the Academy’s diversity, inclusion and global expansion. The number of racially diverse members has doubled since 2015, according to the Academy. The number of female members will also double this year when new members are inducted in June.