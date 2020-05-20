‘It Follows’ Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell to Direct Superhero Movie ‘Heroes & Villains’

MGM has bought David Robert Mitchell’s superhero project “Heroes & Villains,” with the “It Follows” director on board to produce and direct from his own script.

The studio is keeping the “Heroes & Villains” logline under wraps other than saying it offers a new take on superheroes. Good Fear Content’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are also producing, and casting on the film will begin shortly.

“Heroes & Villains” marks a reunion for Mitchell and Michael De Luca, chairman of MGM’s Motion Pictures Group. De Luca produced Mitchell’s “Under the Silver Lake” with Bender and Weiner.

Mitchell’s directorial feature debut, “The Myth of the American Sleepover,” premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival, winning a special jury prize, and was released theatrically by IFC Films in 2011.

His horror film “It Follows” premiered at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in the Critics’ Week section, was nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards and had a theatrical release through Radius TWC in 2015, taking in $23 million worldwide on a $2 million budget. Critical support for “It Follows,” starring Maika Monroe, was strong with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Under the Silver Lake,” a neo-noir thriller set in Los Angeles and starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace, was screened in competition in Cannes. It was released by A24 domestically in 2019 with $46,083 at two locations in a week. Reviews were mixed with a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mitchell is represented by CAA, Good Fear and attorney David Fox.