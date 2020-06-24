‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch Boards ‘Bullet Train’ for Sony Pictures

David Leitch, whose film credits include “Deadpool 2,” “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Atomic Blonde,” is heading back to the big screen with action thriller “Bullet Train” for Sony Pictures.

In addition to directing, Leitch will supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz. Plot details for the movie, based ont he hugely popular Japanese manga, are currently being kept under wraps.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce “Bullet Train” through their company 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Sony recently announced the studio is developing “One Punch Man,” also based on a popular Japanese manga, that they hope has franchise potential.

After helping launch the “John Wick” franchise with Chad Stahelski, Leitch has become one of the most sought after directors for tentpole action pics. He was handpicked by Ryan Reynolds to direct “Deadpool 2,” which went on to gross more then $700 million worldwide. He followed that up with “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw.”

Leitch and McCormick also recently signed a first look deal at Universal and produced the action film “Nobody” starring Bob Odenkirk. The duo is also developing a biopic of Jutta Kleinschmidt — the first and only woman to win the brutal off-road endurance race The Dakar Rally — as well as rights to her self-penned book “My Victory at Dakar.”

Leitch is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Olkewitz is repped by 3 Arts Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.