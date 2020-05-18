David Arquette Will Return as Sheriff Dewey Riley in ‘Scream’ Reboot

David Arquette will reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming “Scream” reboot.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ family, old and new,” Arquette said. “‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Spyglass Media Group announced Monday that filming is expected to begin later this year in Wilmington, N.C., when safety protocols are in place. “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the reboot from a script by James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not”).

Plot details for the reboot are under wraps, though Spyglass said conversations are underway with other legacy cast members to join the film.

The original “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, who had a look inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films released all four films, which combined for $608 million in worldwide box office with sequels released in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next ‘Scream,’” Williamson said. “Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. ‘Ready or Not’ was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are producing the upcoming “Scream.” Williamson will serve as executive producer, along with Radio Silence’s Chad Villella.

Arquette recently co-founded XTR, a new production studio, and can next be seen in Brea Grant’s upcoming ensemble feature comedy, “12 Hour Shift.” His professional wrestling documentary, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” was recently acquired by Super LTD for North American distribution.