AGC International Sells Major Territories on ‘Universe’s Most Wanted’

AGC International has sold most major territories on “Universe’s Most Wanted,” a sci-fi fantasy about a small town’s fight to save the world, starring Dave Bautista and directed by Brad Peyton.

Deals have been closed with Entertainment Film Distribution in the U.K. and Ireland; Constantin Film in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Metropolitan in France; Vertice Cine in Latin America, Spain, Italy and Portugal; Elevation Pictures in Canada; Volga Film in CIS and Baltics; The Searchers in Benelux; and SPI International in Eastern Europe and Turkey.

Deals have also been struck with Joy N Cinema in South Korea; Long Shong International in Taiwan; MVP Entertainment in India; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; Panorama Entertainment in Hong Kong; Pioneer Films in the Philippines; Selim Ramia & Co. in the Middle East; United King in Israel; and Echo Lake Entertainment for airlines.

AGC said that buyers responded warmly to the 45-minute Zoom presentation between AGC Chair and CEO Stuart Ford, director Brad Peyton and star Dave Bautista on the first day of AFM last Monday.

In recent years, AGC International has launched two $100 million-budgeted Roland Emmerich projects, 2019’s “Midway” and “Moonfall,” which is currently in production. The company reports that minimum guarantees on “Universe’s Most Wanted” were at a comparable level to those productions with a competitive situation arising in key territories.

CAA Media Finance and AGC are in negotiations with several U.S. entities.

The film has a delivery date of mid-2022. The movie is expected to start production in spring 2021. Additional cast members beyond Bautista have not been announced.

Peyton’s directing credits include Dwayne Johnson vehicles “Rampage,” “San Andreas” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” as well as Netflix’s post-apocalyptic series “Daybreak” and “Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore.” Bautista recently starred in the family film “My Spy” and the buddy-cop comedy “Stuber.” As Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s been featured in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame” and will next appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”