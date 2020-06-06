‘Evil Dead 2’ Star Danny Hicks Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Danny Hicks, who played Jake in “Evil Dead 2,” revealed that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and has approximately one to three years to live.

Hicks made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

“To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that’s for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I’m gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar,” he wrote.

The fruit cellar that Hicks mentions is a reference to the gruesome cabin cellar where several bloody scenes take place in Sam Raimi’s 1987 horror film. Hicks’ hillbilly character Jake turns on the “Evil Dead” protagonist Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and meets his demise in the cellar. In an episode of the 2015 Starz series “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” Ash finds Jake’s skeleton and has a flashback to his death.

“Evil Dead 2” was Hicks’ first major film role. He continued collaborating with Raimi and appeared in his later films “Darkman,” “Intruder” and “Spider-Man 2.”