Danny Boyle to Direct ‘Methuselah’ Starring Michael B. Jordan (EXCLUSIVE)

Danny Boyle will direct Michael B. Jordan in “Methuselah,” while Simon Beaufoy, who worked with Boyle on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours,” is being eyed to rewrite the script.

The original concept for the film, from Warner Bros., was based on the Biblical story of a man who lived to be 969 years old. But sources say that has changed, and the creative team is taking a new approach with the plot.

Warner Bros. considers the project, which originally had Tom Cruise attached to star, as a high priority with the potential to spark a franchise. Following the success of the “Creed” franchise, Warner Bros. has been looking for more properties for Jordan, and this long-in-development movie seemed perfect for all parties.

Jordan is also producing the film with Outlier Society head of production Alana Mayo, as well as Boyle and Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. Tony Gilroy wrote last draft of the screenplay, which was based on a treatment by James Watkins.

For Boyle, “Methuselah” marks a return to franchise fare after directing prestige and mid-budget dramas in recent years. He was on board to helm the next James Bond entry, now titled “No Time to Die,” but ended up parting ways due to creative differences. Boyle recently directed the musical dramedy “Yesterday” for Universal, which became a surprise success last summer bringing in $153 million worldwide on a $26 million budget.

Jordan’s upcoming projects include “Without Remorse,” as well as the Denzel Washington-directed “Journal for Jordan.” He will also star in David O Russell’s Untitled upcoming film opposite Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Jordan, Boyle and Beaufoy are all repped by WME.