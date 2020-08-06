Daniel Dae Kim Launches Fundraiser to Nominate James Hong for Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Dae Kim won’t rest until James Hong has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kim launched a GoFundMe page on Wednesday to campaign for Hong’s nomination to the Walk of Fame. The goal is to raise $55,000 to pay for the “creation and installation of the star.”

So apparently our listing was malfunctioning, so here's the brand NEW link to nominate James Hong for a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Take a look, donate and RT. Let's make this happen together! #StarforJamesHong @kenjeong @parkrandall @MingNa https://t.co/gn6rFwkKEC — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 6, 2020

Ken Jeong retweeted Kim’s call to action.

“We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years,” Kim wrote on the fundraising page. “Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you’re reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them.”

Hong is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood history, with 672 credits — 469 TV shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films and 22 video games. He voiced Po’s father, Mr. Ping, in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, and starred in several notable films, including “Blade Runner,” “Big Trouble in Little China” and “Chinatown.”

Kim highlighted the significance of Hong’s career to other actors of color. The “Hawaii Five‑0” alum wrote that his predecessor opened several doors, especially for younger Asian American artists.

“This man epitomizes the term ‘working actor,’ and that’s not even taking into account all he’s done to help further representation for actors of color,” Kim wrote. “Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few.”

Kim added, “One of the most crucial steps is to raise $50,000 to pay for the ‘creation and installation of the star, as well as general maintenance of the Walk of Fame,’ according to the website. An additional $5000 is to cover estimated GoFundMe service charges.”

Once the fundraising goal is reached, organizers will submit Hong’s application in 2021. The Walk of Fame selection committee will meet in June to select an average of 30 stars, from 200 submissions, to be cemented the following year. If Hong’s nomination is rejected for the Class of 2022, his name can be resubmitted the following year.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told Kim via Twitter to apply by May 29.

@danieldaekim make sure to apply next year on https://t.co/foXowOgh8t Applications will be available sometime in March for the May 29 deadline. https://t.co/goQLGNb7Ek — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) August 4, 2020

The Hollywood Walk of Fame doesn’t accept petitions or endorse GoFundMe campaigns.

“We are happy to consider Mr. Hong if he agrees on the nomination in writing,” Martinez told Variety.