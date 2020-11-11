Danai Gurira to Play Pioneering Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm in New Film

The story of the first Black congresswoman is heading to the big screen.

Danai Gurira will star in “The Fighting Shirley Chisholm,” portraying the titular political trailblazer in a story that follows Chisholm’s historic 1972 presidential run.

Cherien Dabis will direct the film, from a script written by Adam Countee. Stephanie Allain will produce through her Homegrown Pictures banner, with Gabrielle Ebron as an executive producer.

Though Gurira will play Chisholm, the movie is not a biopic, instead focused more centrally on the campaign and how “the Chisholm Trail was populated by young people who sought social and political change during one of the most turbulent times in American history.” At the time, Chisholm had already made history as the first Black congresswoman, and according to a description of the piece, “recognized that she could make real change by challenging the status quo through her efforts to gain enough delegates to speak for the people at the Democratic Convention.”

In September, Uzo Aduba won an Emmy for portraying the political icon in the FX miniseries “Mrs. America.”

UTA Independent Film Group packaged the project, and UTA represents Allain, Dabis, Countee and Gurira. Gurira is managed by James Suskin. Allain is managed by Brian Dobbins.