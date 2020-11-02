WME Promotes Dan Limerick to Chief Operating Officer

Dan Limerick has been promoted to chief operating officer of WME.

The executive’s new title was announced Monday by the talent agency’s chairman, Lloyd Braun. In his new role, Limerick will work closely with Braun — who is also the president of WME owner Endeavor’s client group — and WME president Ari Greenburg, overseeing all areas of the agency, business priorities and strategic initiatives.

“Dan has been a critical thought partner to our agency and clients throughout his time at WME, serving as a steady hand amidst transformational changes in our industry,” Braun said in a statement. “Dan’s character and judgment are emblematic of who we strive to be, and we look forward to him playing a larger role in the growth of WME.”

Limerick previously served as head of business affairs for Endeavor Client Group, overseeing business strategy for client deals, and helping manage guild relationships for the agency. In addition to his new role, Limerick will continue to oversee business affairs.

“During my time at WME, I have been continually inspired by the passion and creativity of my colleagues,” Limerick said. “I look forward to my continued collaboration with them, and am beyond excited to partner with Lloyd and Ari as we navigate this time of unprecedented change and opportunity in our business.”

In the last six months, WME has recruited clients like Elton John, Eva Longoria, Shakira, Tessa Thompson, Sarah Cooper and Opal Tometi. They’ve also hired football agents Brian Ayrault and Ben Renzin, and motion picture agents Niki Montazaran and Noel Tedla Mesfin.

Limerick joined WME in 2016 as head of television business affairs from Warner Bros. Limerick has been at the forefront of a number of landmark deals over the course of his career, particularly in television.