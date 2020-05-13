Dakota Johnson Joins Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’

Dakota Johnson is in negotiations to join the starry ensemble of “Don’t Worry, Darling,” a psychological thriller from director Olivia Wilde, sources tell Variety.

Johnson will appear alongside the previously announced cast of Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine. Wilde has a key supporting role onscreen.

Though little is known about the movie’s plot, “Don’t Worry, Darling” is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

Katie Silberman, who co-wrote “Booksmart” and penned the Netflix rom-com “Set it Up,” will write a new draft of the script.

New Line Cinemas is backing “Don’t Worry, Darling” and considers it a high priority, having landed the rights after a heated bidding war due to the critical acclaim of Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart.”

Catherine Hardwicke is executive producing the film, alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Daria Cercek and Celia Khong will oversee the project for New Line.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” reunites Johnson with LaBeouf, her co-star in 2019’s indie hit “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” Johnson also recently appeared in “The Friend,” “Wounds” and director Luca Guadagnino’s remake of “Suspiria.”

Johnson stars next in “The High Note,” a romantic comedy from Focus Features. Tracey Ellis Ross, Bill Pullman and Ice Cube co-star.

She is repped by WME and Untitled.