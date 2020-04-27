Daft Punk to Score New Dario Argento Film, ‘Black Glasses’

Along with Sade albums, new Daft Punk music is among the rarest of the rarities in contemporary music — and while it’s not a new album proper, Italian film director Dario Argento revealed in an interview with Repubblica that the duo has reached out to him to collaborate on his next film, “Occhiali Neri” (aka “Black Glasses”).

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema,” Argento says, according to a translated version in Exclaim! “They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.’” He adds they will be sending him the first tracks soon and make a visit to Rome when it’s possible to travel, while also noting the duo think his script is one of his “most interesting.”

In an optimistic projection, they hope to begin shooting on the film, while will reunite Argento with this daughter, Asia, in September.

“It will be my return to crime films,” the director said. “It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It’s] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful.”

It will be Daft Punk’s first release since their 2013 album “Random Access Memories” — which won the Grammy for Album of the Year — and their first soundtrack since 2010’s “Tron.” The duo, who are notoriously selective about their projects, have dropped some remixes in the years since “RAM,” but their most substantial songs were a pair of collaborations with The Weeknd on his 2016 album, “Starboy”: the title track and the hit “I Feel It Coming.”

The Weeknd raved about working with the duo in a recent Variety cover story. “Those guys are one of the reasons I do this,” he said. “I didn’t even care if we made music, I just wanted to be friends with them, and that’s how it started — I met them out partying in L.A. But then we went into the studio in Paris and did both ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’ in the span of four days.”