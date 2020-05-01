Czech Republic to Reopen Cinemas on May 11, Two Weeks Ahead of Schedule

The Czech Republic has accelerated its plans to ease lockdown restrictions and will now reopen cinemas and theaters on May 11, two weeks ahead of the government’s previous May 25 target.

Audiences attending movie screenings and theater performances will be limited to 100 people, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch announced Thursday.

Vojtěch also announced that sporting and cultural events could take place from May 11, with audiences likewise limited to 100 people. Large music festivals over the summer have been banned.

The government has already eased restrictions on parts of its society and economy. Places of business and retail stores up to 26,900 sq. ft., gyms and libraries are now open, and religious services are permitted up to a limit of 15 people.

On May 11, shopping malls and business premises over 26,900 sq. ft., restaurant gardens, beauty salons, museums and galleries can open. On May 25, restaurants, and hotels will open.

Vojtěch said Thursday: “So far we do not see a negative trend resulting from previous relaxations. We will proceed with caution, gradually in the upcoming waves, and I believe we are on a good path.”

Ivo Andrle, who runs Czech distribution-exhibition company Aerofilms, told Variety that other restrictions will include limiting seating to only every other row and every other seat, except for families; enforcing face masks; and banning all food and drinks from inside auditoriums.

The official regulations will be published on Monday.

The Brussels-based International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) reports that less than 2% of the 42,000-plus screens in Europe are currently open, with only Sweden and Belarus — neither of which closed cinemas from the outset — allowing cinemas to operate.

According to World Health Organization data, the Czech Republic reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, and a total of 227 deaths across the period of the pandemic. There were 75 new confirmed cases Thursday, and a total of 7,579 confirmed cases across the whole period.