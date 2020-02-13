×

‘Crossfire’ Movie Adaptation Lands at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Crossfire
Another hit game is getting the big-screen treatment.

Sony Pictures is partnering with South Korean game developer Smilegate on the film adaptation of the mega-hit game “Crossfire.” Chuck Hogan penned the movie from “Fast and Furious” producer Neal H. Moritz.

Tencent Pictures will co-produce and co-finance the movie, which is based on the popular first-person shooter game that boasts 1 billion users in over 80 countries around the world.

Moritz will produce through his Original Film banner. Moritz and the studio have a long-standing relationship that includes the “21 Jump Street” franchise and the upcoming “Bloodshot” adaptation starring Vin Diesel.

Crossfire,” which launched in 2007, was originally conceived for Microsoft Windows, though it has since been regularly updated and expanded onto other platforms. In Korea, it is published by Neowiz, and in China as an online game by Tencent. Smilegate claims “Crossfire” has 400 million registered users and up to 6 million concurrent players. The “Crossfire”-based global esports league “Crossfire Stars” records an average viewership of 20 million people for each event.

Smilegate has had stakes in the Korean blockbusters “Ode to My Father” and “Roaring Currents” through its Smilegate Investment arm.

Besides “Bloodshot,” Moritz also has the next installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “F9,” and Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” starring James Marsden, which hits theaters on Friday.

