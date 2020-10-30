Cross Creek, Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures to Co-Finance Film Slate Including ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cross Creek Pictures has entered into a co-financing deal with Kodiak Pictures, for a slate of films that includes Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix awards player “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The multi-picture deal unites Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak with Tyler and Timothy Thompson of Cross Creek, who previously collaborated on releases including Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot,” David Ayer’s PVOD hit “The Tax Collector” starring Shia LaBeouf, and “The Vanishing” with Gerard Butler.

“Our relationship with Maurice and Kodiak has existed for many years and we at Cross Creek are excited to memorialize this strong partnership even further. Maurice has become a strategic partner in some of our most recent and most successful films and we are blessed to be continuing our relationship together” said Tyler Thompson.

Fadida said the company has been “very supportive of bringing Kodiak into their fold and I am excited to strengthen that bond even more.”

Fadida served as executive producer on Cross Creek’s “Chicago 7,” which was originally developed at Paramount Pictures before heading to Netflix. The film became an early awards front-runner last month, placing Sorkin in the Best Director race and lining up a wide field of best supporting actor contenders. The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance, and Frank Langella.

Cross Creek was founded in 2009, and counts “Black Swan,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and Tom Cruise’s “American Made” among its credits, in addition to more than $1 billion in worldwide grosses and six Academy Award nomination.

Kodiak has deep indie genre cred, including this year’s unlikely Netflix sensation “John Henry.” The company also just completed work on “The Knocking,” one of the first features to complete production amid COVID-19 shutdowns, which Variety documented in a quarantine set visit. The company is in post-production on six films as part of an ongoing relationship with Defiant Studios, partly co-financed by Telepool.