‘The Croods’ Sequel Moves Forward to November Amid Scrambled Schedule

Universal Pictures is moving the domestic release of animated comedy “The Croods: A New Age” forward by a month, from Dec. 23 to Nov. 25 at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday.

That sets the sequel five days after the release of Pixar’s existential toon “Soul.” Variety first reported yesterday that Disney is exploring various release options for “Soul” — still scheduled to launch on Nov. 20 — including possibly debuting it on Disney Plus. Disney will also likely delay “Black Widow,” the superhero adventure from Marvel that was slated to open on Nov. 6.

“The Croods: A New Age” will also open five days after MGM and Universal launch the 25th James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.” The animated sequel will launch on the same day as Sony’s rom-com “The Happiest Season” and Sony’s sci-fi “Voyagers.”

Warner Bros., meanwhile, recently postpoed the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” from Oct. 2 to Dec. 25. The studio’s sci-fi epic “Dune” is still slated to open a week earlier on Dec. 18, but there’s a good chance that film — starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya — will be pushed into 2021 to avoid the competition.

The original “Croods,” centered on a prehistoric family, was a solid performer, grossing $587 million worldwide in 2013. The voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. They’re joined by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran.

The film is directed by Joel Crawford, who has worked on multiple DreamWorks Animation films, including “Trolls” and the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, and is produced by Mark Swift.

The North American movie business was forced to shutter in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic and multiplexes have been opening gradually for the past two months with limited capacity and safety protocols in place. About 70% of movie theaters in the U.S. have reopened, but the New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco markets remain closed. Additionally, Warner’s pricey thriller “Tenet” has grossed only $29 million domestically in two weeks — a sign that many moviegoers remain uncomfortable with the notion of returning.