Andy Samberg, Common, Craig Robinson to Star in Comedy ‘Super High’

Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg and Common are producing and starring in the action-comedy “Super High” at New Line Cinema.

“Super High” is being described as a superhero movie where smoking a special strain of weed gives superpowers to the smoker.

Adam Mansbach will write the screenplay based on a story he created with Shamier Anderson. New Line won a bidding war for the project.

Mansbach’s debut screenplay, “Barry,” written about Barack Obama’s life at Columbia University, was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mansbach’s “Go the F*ck to Sleep” is a New York Times bestseller, along with his sequels “You Have to F*cking Eat” and “F*ck, Now There Are Two of You.”

Producers for “Super High” are Party Over Here, 3 Arts and Narrative alongside stars Samberg, Robinson and Common. Anderson is executive producing.

Robinson is best known for starring in “The Office,” and also has a recurring guest starring role in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Recent credits include “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Samberg stars in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and was a longtime cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” His film credits include “I Love You, Man,” “That’s My Boy,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and “Palm Springs,” which premiered on Hulu in July.

Common’s credits include “Ava,” “The Informer” and “The Kitchen.” He won the 2015 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for his song “Glory” from the 2014 film “Selma,” in which he portrayed Civil Rights leader James Bevel.

Mansbach is repped by 3 Arts and Eric Suddleson. Anderson is repped CAA, Mosaic and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway. Samberg is repped by UTA and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham. Robinson is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham. Common is repped by UTA and attorney David Fox. The deal was packaged by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.