Mark Kassen’s Like Minded Media Ventures Announces COVID Help Network

Like Minded Media Ventures, a production and tech venture from actor Mark Kassen, has partnered with governors across the country and medical device manufacturers to launch a new coronavirus aide program.

The online platform, called The COVID Help Network, will directly connect state governments and health care institutions with companies willing to step up and adapt or convert their workspaces to manufacture medical supplies, as COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States. LMMV announced the project in conjunction with Masimo, a global medical technology company, and the Patient Safety Movement.

The network is supported by the National Governors Association, which consists of governors from every state, and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. COVID Help Network will allow each state to reach directly to third parties and search for locals willing to help, and offer resources for proper safety protocols.

Bands and suppliers are already represented on the COVID Help Network include “Project Runway” executive producer Jane Lipsitz, Show Me Your MuMu, For Love & Lemons, Masimo, Blue Dog Denim, and fashion company Nineteenth Amendment. The network continues to recruit additional brand support and will expand significantly in the coming weeks.

“At this moment, there is no one more giving than health care workers and first responders. It’s the least we can do to try and put our team and technology to work connecting the people in need with the many talented designers and manufacturers in our community that can be employed to help,” said Kassen.

Leanne Wilson, the National Governors Association’s chief operating officer, said “As governors around the country provide bipartisan leadership during this pandemic, working with the public, private and nonprofit sectors, they can access critical medical supplies and equipment through the COVID Help Network that will help save lives.”

Visit the platform here.