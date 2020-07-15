U.K. Campaign Looks to Reassure Cinema Audiences on COVID-19 Safeguards

A new campaign is looking to reassure U.K. audiences about the COVID-19 safeguards set to roll out at cinemas across the country.

Commissioned by the U.K. Cinema Association, a pair of infomercials explain social distancing, hygiene and other protective measures that will be taken to protect cinema workers and audiences during the pandemic. These are based on guidelines published by the U.K. Cinema Association on June 25.

Cinemas in England were allowed to open July 4, Northern Ireland from July 10, Scotland from July 16 and Wales from July 27.

The infomercials will be used, alongside other digital media, on cinema and industry partner websites and social media channels, as well as on cinema screens.

“We know from our own as well as other surveys that there is an overwhelming desire amongst cinema-goers to return to the cinema as soon as they can, but equally that they and others want to understand and be reassured as to the safeguarding measures that will be in place when they do,” U.K. Cinema Association chief executive Phil Clapp said.

“We hope that the adverts we’ve launched today will offer that reassurance. The steps that all cinemas will take to protect both audiences and their teams are, we think, the right ones to help ensure that we will be able to deliver a safe but still enjoyable big screen experience.”

Wearing masks will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets across England on July 24, and is already compulsory in Scotland. However, it is not yet mandatory in cinemas.

The Cineworld Action Group, a union comprising employees of the Cineworld multiplex chain, tweeted: “With the announcement that face coverings will be compulsory in shops in England from the 24th, we are pushing for this legislation to apply in retail areas within cinemas as well as in foyers, corridors and toilets where social distancing will be harder to observe.”

Meanwhile, the Odeon Workers Union tweeted: “Workers’ groups across UK cinemas have been calling for this obvious safety measure for weeks, only to be ignored by our employers. This industry needs to do better by us all.”