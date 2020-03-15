Movie Theaters in New York Ordered to Close Due to Coronavirus Concerns

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered movie theaters in New York to close starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order also includes nightclubs, small theater houses and concert venues.

“This is not a decision I make lightly,” de Blasio wrote Sunday night on Twitter. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”

He added, “We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

Though movie theaters in some regions remain open, multiplexes were among the last public gathering spaces to close their doors amid the public health crisis.

Before theaters were officially shuttered, major chains were limiting the amount of tickets sold per auditorium to reduce crowds and kept distances between seats.

Venues announced they would be taking extra precautionary efforts to increase sanitation. Those actions include sterilizing seats, arm rests and cup holders more frequently and disinfecting all hand-contact surfaces during peak times.

The news of theater closures in New York come after several high-profile movies — including Disney’s “Mulan,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” Universal’s “Fast 9” and MGM’s “No Time to Die” — have moved their release dates as the virus’s infection rate continues to increase.

Broadway has also been impacted from limitations on large gatherings. Production will be shuttered on all 31 musicals and plays currently on the Great White Way through April 12. Meanwhile, Disney and Universal Studios closed all theme parks in the U.S. to guard against the outbreak.

More to come…