×

Movie Theaters in New York Ordered to Close Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC movie theater placeholder
CREDIT: Orlin Wagner/AP/Shutterstock

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered movie theaters in New York to close starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order also includes nightclubs, small theater houses and concert venues.

“This is not a decision I make lightly,” de Blasio wrote Sunday night on Twitter. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”

He added, “We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

Though movie theaters in some regions remain open, multiplexes were among the last public gathering spaces to close their doors amid the public health crisis.

Before theaters were officially shuttered, major chains were limiting the amount of tickets sold per auditorium to reduce crowds and kept distances between seats.

Venues announced they would be taking extra precautionary efforts to increase sanitation. Those actions include sterilizing seats, arm rests and cup holders more frequently and disinfecting all hand-contact surfaces during peak times.

The news of theater closures in New York come after several high-profile movies — including Disney’s “Mulan,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” Universal’s “Fast 9” and MGM’s “No Time to Die” — have moved their release dates as the virus’s infection rate continues to increase.

Broadway has also been impacted from limitations on large gatherings. Production will be shuttered on all 31 musicals and plays currently on the Great White Way through April 12. Meanwhile, Disney and Universal Studios closed all theme parks in the U.S. to guard against the outbreak.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    ‘Frozen 2’ Teases Disney Potential to Rattle the Rigid Windows of Film Biz

    Debate just how deep the impact coronavirus will be on the U.S. economy in the coming weeks, but even the best-case scenario is bleak for a broad range of industries. It’s an awful truth that is just beginning to hit home in the movie industry, where audiences fearing contagion are staying away in droves, if [...]

  • John Lindley

    John Lindley Elected President of International Cinematographers Guild

    “Field of Dreams” cinematographer John Lindley has been elected at the new national president of the International Cinematographers Guild, a month after Lewis Rothenberg resigned from the post. The news was announced Sunday following an online meeting of the national executive board. He will serve for the remaining two years and two months of Rothenberg’s [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge Hospitalized With Coronavirus

    Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, multiple sources exclusively told Variety. He is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center, sources said. A UMG spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Word of Grainge’s illness has rattled West Coast power players who attended his [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    DGA Health Plan Will Not Charge for Coronavirus Testing for Participants

    The board of trustees of the Directors Guild of America’s health plan has announced that there will be no charge for coronavirus testing for participants in the plan. “Effective immediately, all patient cost-shares (co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles) will be waived for all COVID-19 related testing through June 15, 2020, as long as it is medically necessary, [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    International Box Office Craters as Movie Theaters in Major Markets Remain Closed

    The international box office has taken a major hit because movie theaters in China, Italy, South Korea and other areas heavily impacted by coronavirus have been entirely or partially closed for weeks. Multiplexes that remained open in various parts of the world were likely still negatively affected by the rapidly spreading virus since audiences opted [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

  • No Time to Die Mulan Fast

    Coronavirus, By Taking Moviegoing Away From Us, Can Only Make Us Miss It (Column)

    For those who work in the motion-picture industry, the coronavirus must feel like a crisis coming on the heels of an earthquake — a disruption built on a disruption. The toll that it’s about to take on our collective moviegoing habits is already profound. The canceling of film festivals, led by SXSW, was the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad