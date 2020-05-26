Jerusalem Film Festival Postpones 2020 Edition to Late August (EXCLUSIVE)

While many fests have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the Jerusalem Film Festival has postponed its 37th edition to kick off Aug. 20.

The festival, which was initially scheduled to take place in mid-July will instead run Aug. 20-30, in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and local authorities. Israel has recently started to lift its restrictions on gatherings.

“The decision to hold this year’s festival was made out of our deep sense of commitment toward our audience members and the filmmakers whose brand new films have yet to be seen,” said Noa Regev, the director of the Jerusalem Cinematheque and the Jerusalem Film Festival.

“We are all eager to venture beyond our homes and return to the world of cinemas and culture, which form such an integral part of our lives.”

The Jerusalem Film Festival — Israel’s biggest film event — will effectively be one of the first international festivals to take place since the start of the pandemic. As usual, it will boast different competition lineups, showcasing top Israeli and foreign films, and some movies to have received the Cannes 2020 label, as well as masterclasses with filmmakers, among other events. Last year’s festival showcased “Parasite,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “The Farewell,” among other Cannes highlights.

Kicking off this year, Jerusalem will also take part in “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” the anticipated online music special that will involve Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto and Sundance film festivals, among others.

Popular on Variety

The Jerusalem Film Festival will participate in “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” with the presentation of the film “Late Marriage” with a special introduction by director Dover Kosashvili and actor Lior Ashkenazi, as well as a masterclass with Golden Bear-winner Nadav Lapid, which is being produced for the event; a world premiere of the series “Losing Alice” starring Ayelet Zurer; as well as “Love Chapter 2,” a dance performance by renowned choreographer Sharon Eyal.

“We Are One” will be made available through a select YouTube channel, with each one of the festivals curating several hours of content.