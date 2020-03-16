×

Coronavirus: India to Halt Film and TV Production

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angrezi Medium
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jio Studios

India will temporarily stop all film, television and digital productions from March 19 through 30 as a response to the spreading novel coronavirus pandemic.

Indian media industry regulatory bodies met on Sunday and arrived at a unanimous decision to suspend production.

“The health and safety of our colleagues comes first, hence we completely support the industry’s united decision to suspend productions between 19-31 March, 2020,” Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Producers Guild of India, told Variety. “We also understand financial implications of cancelling shootings, however, at this stage, the priority is to ensure safety. We shall continue to monitor the situation and take further decisions accordingly.”

Productions affected include: Viacom18 Motion Pictures’ “Forrest Gump” remake “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan (“Dangal”) and Kareena Kapoor (“Angrezi Medium”); and Zee Studios’ sports drama “Jersey,” starring Shahid Kapoor (“Padmaavat”) and Mrunal Thakur (“Love Sonia”).

India has recorded 113 confirmed cases of virus infection so far, and two deaths.

“Angrezi Medium,” starring Irrfan Khan (“Life of Pi”), was released as scheduled on March 13, but collections took a hit as many cinemas were closing their doors. They began shutting from March 11 in Kerala, followed by Jammu and Kashmir on March 12, and other states after that.

Several big-ticket releases, including “Sooryavanshi,” an extension of the “Singham” franchise, starring Bollywood A-listers Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and multi-lingual historical epic “Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,” starring Mohanlal, have been postponed indefinitely.

 

The annual Indian Premier League cricket tournament has been postponed to April 15. The South African cricket team’s tour of India has been called off.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Angrezi Medium

    Coronavirus: India to Halt Film and TV Production

    India will temporarily stop all film, television and digital productions from March 19 through 30 as a response to the spreading novel coronavirus pandemic. Indian media industry regulatory bodies met on Sunday and arrived at a unanimous decision to suspend production. “The health and safety of our colleagues comes first, hence we completely support the [...]

  • Cine Ideal Madrid SpainCine Ideal

    European Producers Club Kick-Starts Europe’s Industry Rescue Drive (EXCLUSIVE)

    Europe’s film and TV industries are embarking on damage limitation. In one of the first Europe-wide moves, the Paris-based European Producers Club, one of the continent’s most-prestigious industry associations, is calling on national governments and the European Union to implement a 10-point rescue plan vital for Europe’s film and TV industries’ survival. Circulated on Saturday [...]

  • Chris Evans Trump Coronavirus

    Chris Evans Blasts Trump's Response to Epidemic: 'America Wants Leadership' 

    Captain America is sick and tired of Donald Trump. On Sunday afternoon, the president told Americans to “relax” during a press briefing with health officials, saying his administration had “tremendous control” of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 3,000 people in the U.S. and killed at least 61. “We’re all going to be great [...]

  • Happy Old Year

    'Happy Old Year' Wins Osaka Asian Film Festival

    “Happy Old Year,” directed by Thailand’s Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, was named as the winner of the Grand Prix best picture award at the Osaka Asian Film Festival, which concluded its virus-impacted 15th edition at the weekend. While many festivals around the world have been postponed or cancelled due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the [...]

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    ‘Frozen 2’ Teases Disney Potential to Rattle the Rigid Windows of Film Biz

    Debate just how deep the impact coronavirus will be on the U.S. economy in the coming weeks, but even the best-case scenario is bleak for a broad range of industries. It’s an awful truth that is just beginning to hit home in the movie industry, where audiences fearing contagion are staying away in droves, if [...]

  • John Lindley

    John Lindley Elected President of International Cinematographers Guild

    “Field of Dreams” cinematographer John Lindley has been elected at the new national president of the International Cinematographers Guild, a month after Lewis Rothenberg resigned from the post. The news was announced Sunday following an online meeting of the national executive board. He will serve for the remaining two years and two months of Rothenberg’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad