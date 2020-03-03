×

Coronavirus Hits France’s Show Tapings, Theaters & Concerts

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Employees work in the DaAn Gene laboratory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 19 February 2020. DaAn Gene Company of Sun Yat-Sun University focuses on the development and application of fluorescence PCR diagnostic kits. The company has developed the Covid-19 RNA detection kit. Many hospitals in Guangdong province are sending blood samples of patients for testing and the results must be finished within 24 hours. According to media reports, the Covid-19 coronavirus has left 2,000 people dead and infected 74,186 people in China.Covid-19 epidemic medical research and test facility, Guangzhou, China - 19 Feb 2020
CREDIT: ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

As France prepares for the third stage of its coronavirus outbreak, the impact is already being felt heavily across the entertainment industry.

Of France’s 200 theaters, 40 are now shuttered in the regions of Oise and the Morbihan, which have been hardest hit by the virus.

The French government banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people on Saturday to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak, which has so far caused four deaths and 204 contaminations as of Tuesday.

So far, events that have been canceled or postponed include the Paris half-marathon, the book fair Salon du Livre, and Juste Debout, a street dance event at the Accordhotels Arena, which is also considering canceling the concerts of Ninho, Tryo, M Pokora and Andrea Bocelli scheduled later this month.

In terms of the impact on theatrical admissions, Eric Marti, general manager for Comscore, said the B.O. in France was already down 25% since the beginning of the year due to a lack in local and U.S. blockbusters. However, a steep 30% decline in attendance on Monday could be attributed to fears linked to coronavirus, he added.

Marti said distributors in France are in despair as they try to anticipate how the public health situation may evolve in coming weeks. Warner Bros. has already announced it will postpone the March 11 release of its French movie “Miss” to September, while Gaumont has also delayed Olivier Marchal’s “Bronx” to open in September.

Coronavirus is also causing some upheaval in the broadcasting arena. A top-ranking executive at France Televisions told Variety that as France is about to reach the third stage of the outbreak, the taping of day-time shows with studio audiences have had to be moved to studios without audience capacities — a major hassle considering half of France Televisions’ programming are shows taped with an audience. TF1 is likely experiencing the same issue.

At least one case has been reported in 12 of the 13 regions in France. If a case emerges in Corsica, the only virus-free region to date, France will have reached the third stage, which restricts nearly all types of large gatherings.

Meanwhile, Laurence Herszberg, who runs Lille-set drama festival Series Mania, said the late-March event will go ahead as planned since it doesn’t fall into the category of gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined space. Reed Midem has yet to take a decision regarding MipTV in Cannes, which draws more than 9,000 guests on average.

More Biz

  • Employees work in the DaAn Gene

    Coronavirus Hits France's Show Tapings, Theaters & Concerts

    As France prepares for the third stage of its coronavirus outbreak, the impact is already being felt heavily across the entertainment industry. Of France’s 200 theaters, 40 are now shuttered in the regions of Oise and the Morbihan, which have been hardest hit by the virus. The French government banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Deborah Dugan Fires Back at Recording Academy, Cites Evidence of Alleged Attempts to 'Influence' Grammy Noms

    In response to her termination Monday, ousted Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan’s attorneys have fired back at the organization with a supplemental charge of discrimination that includes multiple new allegations, including what it claims is evidence of an attempts by the Academy — and longtime Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich — to influence the [...]

  • Brian Roberts Comcast

    Comcast Chief 'Optimistic' About Tokyo Olympics Taking Place as Scheduled

    Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts expressed cautious optimism that the summer Olympics in Tokyo will proceed as scheduled despite growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could force a postponement to the games set for July 24-Aug. 9. “What I know is it’s full-steam ahead,” Roberts said Tuesday in a Q&A with analyst Ben Swinburne at the [...]

  • Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Alicia Keys,

    Recording Academy Interim CEO Says He 'Feels Optimistic’ After Deborah Dugan Firing

    On Monday, the day that the Recording Academy officially terminated Deborah Dugan, interim boss Harvey Mason Jr. sat with the Los Angeles Times for his first interview since the organization’s former president/CEO was abruptly — and controversially — placed on administrative leave just 10 days before the Grammy Awards. “We see this as a really [...]

  • The Mandalorian Baby Yoda

    Disney Plus to Launch on U.K. Pay-TV Operator Sky Under Multi-Year Deal

    Disney and Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky have struck a multi-year deal to bring Disney Plus to Sky Q and Now TV in the U.K. and Ireland. The Mouse House streamer, which will be available for purchase as an app, will first launch on set-top box service Sky Q, followed by streaming service Now TV in [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Delays IPO Plan Due to Coronavirus, Report Says

    Warner Music Group has delayed a plan to kick off its IPO this week due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to Reuters, which cites “people familiar with the matter.” Fashion company Cole Haan also postponed its plans, according to the report. The companies made the decision after the S&P 500 Index lost close to 12% [...]

  • Timothy Hutton

    Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983 (Report)

    [Updated with statements from Timothy Hutton, Tom Clare (defamation counsel to Timothy Hutton) and BuzzFeed News.] Oscar winner Timothy Hutton, currently the star of the freshman Fox drama “Almost Family,” has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1983. According to a report published online by BuzzFeed News, Sera Johnston, who last year filed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad