New Federal Coronavirus Guidelines Specify When Movie Theaters Could Reopen

President Donald Trump announced new proposed guidelines on Thursday for how and when the U.S. economy can reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which include a phased plan for audiences to return to movie theaters.

The plan, dubbed “Opening Up America Again,” sets a series of proposed benchmarks, or “gating criteria,” that states and regions (like metropolitan areas) would have to satisfy before they could start to relax social distancing restrictions and business closures. They include:

There must be a downward trajectory of reported flu-like illnesses and cases with COVID-like symptoms.

There must be a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases, or positive COVID-19 tests.

Hospitals must be able to treat all patients without crisis care, and have a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers.

Once states could satisfy all of these criteria within a 14-day period, they could move to Phase One, which allows, among other aspects, for large venues — including movie theaters, sporting venues and sit-down restaurants — to reopen, but only “under strict physical distancing protocols.” Phase One also stipulates that non-essential travel should be minimized, and that people should avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 “that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.”

In Phase Two — when a state or region reaches the gating criteria a second time — large venues could allow patrons under “moderate physical distancing protocols.” And Phase Three relaxes restrictions further to “limited physical distancing protocols.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking earlier in the day, emphasized that the guidelines recognize that different states have different circumstances. But what constitutes strict, moderate and limited social distancing, however, remains unclear.

The guidelines also outline “preparedness responsibilities” for each state including testing and contact tracing, capacity for healthcare facilities, and protection for essential workers and high-risk communities.

More to come.