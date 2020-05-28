France’s Movie Theaters to Reopen on June 22

After being shuttered for almost three months, France’s movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on June 22, confirmed France’s prime minister Édouard Philippe in a televised address on Thursday.

Philippe said cinemas will be permitted to reopen everywhere across France on June 22, while restaurants, bars and gardens will reopen on June 2. Exhibitors will have just under four weeks to prepare for the restart and coordinate accordingly with distributors.

Meanwhile, French exhibitors have drafted health guidelines for welcoming moviegoers, which were submitted to the health minister last week for approval. Some of the guidelines include capping admissions to 50% of auditorium capacities. The resulting protocols will determine how many distributors will be willing to have their movies released when cinemas reopen.

Although the film offerings will be slim at the beginning, French exhibitors will at least have “Tenet,” “Mulan” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” to rely on for ticket sales in July. The French film slate, meanwhile, will include a couple of movies that were playing when cinemas closed, notably “How to Be a Good Wife” starring Juliette Binoche and “Mama Weed” with Isabelle Huppert.

France boasts more than 2,000 screens and ranks as Europe’s biggest theatrical market in terms of admissions.