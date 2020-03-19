Every Film Release Impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the United States, the entertainment industry is entering uncharted waters. On Tuesday, AMC Theatres, the largest cinema chain in the United States, announced that it would be closing its doors for the next six to 12 weeks, joining Regal Cinemas in its decision to cease operations in response to the coronavirus crisis. AMC’s announcement came in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guideline recommending limiting gatherings to just 10 individuals. Many other theater chains are also ceasing operations for the foreseeable future.

The extremely precautionary and extended duration of these ordinances are unprecedented for the theatrical distribution landscape. Many studios have taken upcoming films off of release calendars, delaying them indefinitely. Others are testing out an early jump to video-on-demand and digital markets for films that had been playing in theaters, some with openings as recent as a week ago.

Here’s a list of every film release that’s been affected by the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Theatrical Delays

“Antlers”

Disney has pulled the upcoming horror film from its April 7 release date. Set to be released under the Searchlight Pictures banner, no new plans have been announced.

“Antebellum”

Lionsgate announced its Janelle Monáe-starring horror drama about a black woman who time travels to the era of American slavery has been pulled from its April 24 release date. No new date has been announced.

“Black Widow”

Marvel’s upcoming prequel that finally offers Scarlett Johansson’s Russian spy her own solo adventure was pulled from its May 1 release date by Disney.

“Blue Story”

Paramount’s controversial adaptation of Rapman’s YouTube series about a street war was taken off of its release date of March 20. No future date has been announced.

“F9″

Universal has taken the ninth mainline entry in the “Fast and Furious” series off of its original Memorial Day weekend release of May 22. The film is now set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021, nearly a year after the original launch date.

“First Cow”

After briefly expanding beyond limited release, A24 has pulled Kelly Reichardt’s western from theaters to relaunch at a later date.

“The Lovebirds”

Paramount’s “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, was pulled from its April 3 release date. The film was also set to premiere at SXSW until the festival was also canceled due to the pandemic.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Illumination announced that its animators would not be able to complete the upcoming “Despicable Me” spinoff in time for its late June and early July launch due to France’s lockdown. A new release date will be announced at a later time.

“Mulan”

Disney pulled its live-action remake of its 1998 animated film from its March 27 release date. No new release date has been announced.

“A Quiet Place Part II”

John Krasinski took to social media to announce that the sequel to his 2018 post-apocalyptic horror hit would be pulled from its March 20 release date. The Paramount release will seek a new launch date later this year.

“The New Mutants”

Set to hit theaters on April 3, the horror X-Men spinoff has been delayed until an unannounced later date. Astonishingly, this is the fourth time that the film has been pushed back over two years. The first release window for the film was April 2018.

“No Time to Die”

The 25th entry in the James Bond franchise was one of the first high-profile films to shift its release in response to the pandemic. Originally set to launch on April 10, Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 will now launch on Thanksgiving weekend.

“The Painted Bird”

IFC Films has delayed the release of the black-and-white adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski’s novel of the same name until the summer, when it will hit theaters and video on demand at the same time.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Disney pulled Armando Iannucci’s reimagining of Charles Dickens’ famous novel from its May 8 release. The Fox Searchlight film has no new date set.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

Originally set for a fitting Easter release of April 3, Sony Pictures’ sequel to the 2018 family film will now hit theaters on Aug. 7.

“Run”

Lionsgate’s horror-thriller has been delayed indefinitely. The film was scheduled to be released on May 8, after being previously scheduled for Jan 24.

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw”

Lionsgate announced that Chris Rock’s reimagining of the “Saw” franchise has been delayed indefinitely. The horror film was originally set to release on May 15.

“The Truth”

IFC Films announced that director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s first film in the English language has been pulled from its March 20 release date.

“Woman in the Window”

The Amy Adams vehicle has been moved off of its May 15 release date by Disney. The final film to be released under the Fox 2000 label no new announced release date.

Movies Released Early on Video On Demand and Digital

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

Warner Bros. will release the spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad” on video on demand and digital services for purchase on March 24, much earlier than originally anticipated. The movie will become available for rental sometime in April.

“Bloodshot”

The latest Vin Diesel action movie launched in theaters last weekend to a dismal $9.3 million. With theaters now closing, the film will become available to purchase on demand on March 24 at the price of $19.99.

“Emma”

Focus Features’ adaptation of Jane Austen’s famous novel will come to on-demand services early on March 20. The film had launched in limited release on Feb. 21 and expanded on March 6.

“Frozen 2”

Disney Plus has added the sequel to its library three months earlier than originally planned.

“Human Capital”

The Liev Schreiber-starring drama was originally set for a simultaneous limited theatrical release and a launch on video on demand on March 20. The theatrical rollout has since been scrapped by Vertical Entertainment.

“The Hunt”

After being delayed from its original release of Sept. 27 due to controversy, Blumhouse’s horror film opened to $5.3 million last weekend. With theaters now closing across the country, Universal will release the film to on demand services on March 20 as a 48-hour rental for the price of $19.99.

“The Invisible Man”

Though Blumhouse’s reimagining of the classic Universal property was benefiting from good word of mouth since its release on Feb. 28, the closure of theaters has brought the movie to on demand services early. It will be available to rent for 48 hours at a price of $19.99 on March 20.

“Just Mercy”

The Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan-starring legal drama will arrive on video-on-demand on March 24, ahead of its anticipated release. It is already available to purchase on digital markets.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

The final entry in the Skywalker saga hit digital services on March 13, a few days before its original release date of March 17.

“Trolls: World Tour”

DreamWorks Animation’s sequel to its 2016 hit was originally set to hit theaters on April 10 in the U.S. Now, the film will launch on video on demand platforms as a 48-hour rental priced at $19.99.