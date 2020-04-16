‘Contagion’ Director Steven Soderbergh Leads DGA Committee on Resuming Production

The Directors Guild of America has selected “Contagion” director Steven Soderbergh to head a committee to explore resuming production when the coronavirus pandemic abates.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme and National Executive Director Russell Hollander made the announcement late Thursday afternoon.

“A major concern we’re hearing most right now is about when we’ll be returning to work, and how we can be certain that it’s safe to do so,” the duo said. “Rest assured, this is something we’ve been spending a great deal of time thinking about as well. While we don’t have an answer as to when production will resume, we are taking steps to address how we can be safe when it does happen. A national board committee, spearheaded by Steven Soderbergh and with members from all categories, has been appointed to do a thorough examination of the issues at hand and to make recommendations to the board.”

Schlamme and Hollander said the committee is consulting with top epidemiologists in the field, and will collaborate with the other Hollywood unions and employers for a comprehensive guide to help everyone return safely to work.

“And speaking of when we all go back to work, a second national board committee has been appointed to focus on preserving the communal theatrical experience so that when it is safe to do so, your feature films intended to be seen on a big screen will have that opportunity,” they said. “The committee, comprised of feature film directors, assistant directors and unit production managers will begin working now to examine ways to promote that safe return to theatrical exhibition that’s so important for our culture and our art.”

Soderbergh was re-elected to the DGA national board last year. His 2011 epidemic movie “Contagion,” now especially relevant during the coronavirus crisis, took in $136 million at the worldwide box office.