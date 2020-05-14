Film News Roundup: Concordia Studio Hires Industry Veteran Alexa Platt as COO

In today’s film news roundup, Concordia Studios hires Alexa Platt as chief operating officer, horror movie “Hallowed Be Thy Name” gets a release date and indie feature ‘1 Angry Black Man” finds a distributor.

EXECUTIVE HIRE

Concordia Studio has hired industry veteran Alexa Platt as chief operating officer to oversee all operational, financial and legal aspects of the company’s business.

“As we seek to navigate these challenging times, being able to add Alexa’s breadth and depth of experience to our team is a huge asset to Concordia,” said company co-founders Jonathan King and Davis Guggenheim. “At the same time, all of us at Concordia are optimistic about the future for our kind of storytelling and are working hard in anticipation of a return to full speed for our business at large. We are eager to tap into Alexa’s innate talent for innovation and strategic thinking to help guide Concordia’s continued growth.”

Platt most recently served as chief financial officer for 2.0 Entertainment, the financing and production company based at Sony Pictures led by studio veteran Doug Belgrad. Prior to 2.0, Platt assisted Lantern Entertainment as a strategic advisor. She also served as CFO at Open Road Films, head of finance at AwesomenessTV along with stints at Paramount Vantage and Paramount Worldwide Acquisitions.

King and Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for producing “An Inconvenient Truth,” launched Concordia in January in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective. Powell Jobs, the wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, founded social change organization Emerson Collective in 2004.

RELEASE DATE

Gravitas Ventures will release horror thriller “Hallowed Be Thy Name” on June 2 on VOD, DVD, cable, and video streaming platforms.

The film follows the supernatural events after a group of teens explores a magical cave that supposedly grants a wish to those who dare to enter. Instead of their dreams coming true, the teens disturb the rest of an ancient demon who terrorizes the community.

“Hallowed Be Thy Name” stars Collin Shepard, Alissa Hale and Bryen Lenis. The film is directed by Taylor Ri’chard from his own script. “Hallowed Be Thy Name” is produced by Gentry Parks.

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S and International rights to the independent feature “1 Angry Black Man” and plans a June 5 digital and DVD release.

The story focuses on an African-American senior — portrayed by Keith Stone — at a New England liberal arts college, where he is grappling with questions of identity and political correctness. It’s the debut feature of writer/director Menelek Lumumba. Emmy-nominated cinematographer Hans Charles (“13th,” “Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”) lensed the film and produced with partner Caroline Onikute for Align Pictures. Soulidifly Productions financed.

The cast includes Miguel A. Núñez, Jr., Amanda Jane Stern, Tim Moriarty, Ramon Nuñez and Daphne Danielle. Freestyle Digital Media’s Caleb Ward negotiated the deal with Soulidifly Productions chief BK Fulton.