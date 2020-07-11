Comic-Con ‘At Home’ Saturday Schedule Announces ‘Bill & Ted,’ ‘Constantine’ Reunion, Guillermo del Toro

This year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home has announced its schedule for Saturday, July 25. The highlights are below.

The virtual event replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 at the San Diego Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

In June, Comic-Con International — the non-profit organization that oversees SDCC and its sister event, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — announced it was moving forward with the virtual event on the same dates. This time, however, the event is free and open to all.

The Comic-Con@Home schedule — including Wednesday, July 22, Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24 — is being announced daily through Sunday.

Saturday’s events include (all times are Pacific Daylight):

10–11 a.m.

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” — featuring the host and creators of the Fox docu-series, including host Neil deGrasse Tyson, visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun, executive producer and director Ann Druyan, writer and director Brannon Braga, and executive producer Jason Clark.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

“The Simpsons” — featuring the executive producers of the Fox animated series, including Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson, and moderated by actor Yeardley Smith.

11–12 p.m.

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A. The writer behind such iconic comic book film and TV adaptations including Blade, Batman Begins, Constantine (TV), and Man of Steel, David S. Goyer will reveal all his secrets to success and discuss his long history of work in comics.

12–1 p.m.

“Bless the Harts” — featuring the cast and executive producers of the Fox animated series, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Fortune Feimster, and executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow.

“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” — featuring the cast and creators of the Disney Plus animated feature, including Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, Dee Bradley Baker, creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, and director Bob Bowen.

12–1 p.m.

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion Watch When Available! Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

1–2 p.m.

“American Dad!” — featuring the cast and executive producers of the Fox animated series, including Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker, supervising director Brent Woods, and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler.

“Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking” — featuring award-winning directors del Toro and Cooper in conversation.

“Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective” — featuring “Star Trek” authors Una McCormack, David Mack, Stephen Graham Jones and Alex White discussing how Captain Picard changed both on-screen and on the page over the years.

“The Right Stuff” — featuring the cast and creators of the Disney Plus/National Geographic series, including Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, Patrick Fischler, showrunner and executive producer Mark Lafferty, and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

2–3 p.m.

“Family Guy” — featuring the cast and executive producers of the Fox animated series, including Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow.

“For All Mankind” — featuring the cast and creators of the Apple TV Plus drama series, including Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

3-4 p.m.

“The Order” — featuring the cast and creators of the Netflix horror series, including Jake Manley, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Louriza Tronco, Katharine Isabelle, showrunner Dennis Heaton, and executive producers Shelley Eriksen, Mike Frislev, and Chad Oakes.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — featuring cast members Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

4–5 p.m.

“Stumptown” — featuring the cast and creators of the ABC drama series, including Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer, and author of the original graphic novel, Greg Rucka.

5-6 p.m.

“What We Do In The Shadows” — featuring Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén and moderator Haley Joel Osment.

More to come.

