Comedy ‘Lucky Grandma’ Bought for Worldwide Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Good Deed Entertainment is partnering with the Kino Marquee virtual theatrical exhibition platform as part of buying worldwide distribution rights to the black comedy “Lucky Grandma.”

Showings will begin on May 22 through more than 200 theatrical partner sites on KinoMarquee, including the Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theater chains. The movie, starring Tsai Chin as a chain-smoking grandmother, is the feature directorial debut of Sasie Sealy.

“Lucky Grandma” held its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival as the second recipient of the AT&T Presents: Untold Stories $1 million grant initiative and went on to an international premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Set in New York’s Chinatown, Chin portrays an ornery, newly-widowed 80-year-old eager to live life as an independent woman, despite her family’s concern. When a local fortune teller (Wai Ching Ho) predicts a most auspicious day in her future, she decides to head to the casino, only to land herself on the wrong side of luck by suddenly attracting the attention of local gangsters. She then employs the services of a bodyguard from a rival gang, played by Corey Ha.

“’Lucky Grandma’ is a dynamic comedy with a stand-out performance by Tsai Chin,” said Scott Donley, CEO of Good Deed Entertainment. “We’re grateful that AT&T Presents: Untold Stories provided a vehicle for Sasie Sealy to get this wonderful film made. People need content these days more than ever, and we are excited to team up again with Kino Lorber to bring the film to every home in America.”

Richard Lorber, CEO of Kino Lorber, added: “Thanks to Good Deed’s smart discovery of festival gems our Kino Marquee partner cinemas will be as lucky as this Grandma when home viewers flock to their virtual box office, where a heartwarming reward awaits.”

“Lucky Grandma” is co-written by Sealy and Angela Cheng, produced by Cara Marcous and Krista Parris and features a cast including Wai Ching-Ho, Clem Cheung and Woody Fu. Executive producers include Gerry Ohrstrom, Siggi Hilmarsson, Tsai Chin, Melvin Mar, Peter Gilbert, and Eddie Linker and co-executive producer Penny Jackson.

The deal was negotiated by GDE’s Kristin Harris and Robbie Chernow with Pip Ngo of XYZ Films representing the filmmakers.