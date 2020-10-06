‘Collective’ Trailer and Key Art Released by Magnolia Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

The first official trailer and new poster for the documentary feature film “Collective,” which debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year, has been shared exclusively with Variety.

Directed by Alexander Nanau (“Toto and His Sisters”), the film follows a team of investigative journalists at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a vast health-care fraud. As they follow the facts, they find shocking, widespread corruption involving enriched moguls and politicians that lead to the deaths of innocent citizens.

Magnolia Pictures plans to submit the film for the upcoming Academy Awards in the best documentary feature category. The film also has a chance to be Romania’s official submission for best international feature.

Variety reviewed the film saying, “Every now and then a documentary doesn’t just open your eyes but tears you apart by exposing a moral rift with resonance far beyond the film’s home country. ‘Collective,’ Alexander Nanau’s explosive observational documentary about unfathomable corruption at the heart of the Romanian medical industry, is such a work.”

Magnolia has several documentaries and films in the awards conversation this year, most notably “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “The Fight.” Nanau’s film has won accolades at several film festivals including It’s All True Brazil, Docville Belgium and Luxembourg.

The documentary had its world premiere at Venice in 2019, before having its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It screened earlier this year at Sundance in January. The film is produced by Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana. Nanau also serves as the film’s cinematographer while the film is composed by Kyan Bayani.

The film will screen next at the upcoming Hamptons and Montclair Film festivals.

“Collective” will be released in theaters and on-demand by Magnolia and Participant on Nov. 20.