Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci Drama ‘Supernova’ Bought by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has bought North American rights to Harry Macqueen’s romantic drama “Supernova,” starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

The film, produced by Quiddity Films and The Bureau, will be released in the U.K. in November by Studiocanal. “Supernova” premiered in September at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Firth and Tucci portray partners of 20 years who are traveling across England, visiting friends, family and places from their past. Tucci’s character was diagnosed with early-onset dementia so their time together has become more valuable than ever.

“When we saw this film, we were so taken by the beauty of the writing and how timeless of a love story Harry created,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said. “The performances of Colin and Stanley are so touching and authentic, we knew we wanted to be part of bringing it to audiences.”

Firth won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his work in “The King’s Speech.” His performance in “A Single Man” earned him a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination. Tucci also received an Oscar nom for “The Lovely Bones,” and recently wrote and directed “Final Portrait.”

Macqueen directed “Supernova” from his own script. Producers are Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films and Tristan Goligher of The Bureau. Financiers are BBC Films and the BFI, which awarded National Lottery funding. Executive producers are Eva Yates, Mary Burke and Vincent Gadelle.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and Clémentine Hugot of The Bureau Sales on behalf of the film.