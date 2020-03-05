×

Film News Roundup: ‘Clueless’ Pop-Up Restaurant ‘As If!’ Coming to Hollywood

Dave McNary

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883440x)Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Stacey DashClueless - 1995Director: Amy HeckerlingParamountUSAFilm PortraitJane Austen
CREDIT: Paramount/Kobal/REX

In today’s film news roundup, a “Clueless”-themed restaurant is coming, Dolly Parton’s literacy efforts are showcased in a movie and “The Artist’s Wife” gets release dates.

CLUELESS’ RESTAURANT

Paramount Pictures is bringing back a slice of its iconic 1995 comedy “Clueless” with an “As If!” pop-up restaurant in West Hollywood starting on March 31.

The studio is partnered with the creators of other themed television restaurants  Saved by the Max (inspired by “Saved by the Bell”), The Peach Pit (inspired by “Beverly Hills 90210”) and The Breaking Bad Experience to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of “Clueless.” Aicia Silverstein starred as Cher Horowitz, who popularized “As If!” as an expression of disdain.

“As If!” will be open March 31 through May 8 (excluding Mondays) at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets go on sale Friday for $35 each, and include a main and side dish and 90-minute entry window with “Cher-able” snacks and merchandise.

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of ‘Clueless’ to life,” said Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners, in a statement. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

PARTON MOVIE

Dollywood and Abramorama in association with The Dollywood Foundation have partnered to release “The Library That Dolly Built” at 325 locations on April 2.

The film is a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s literacy-focused non-profit, Imagination Library. Since inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has gifted more than 135 million books to children and is currently gifting books to 1.45 million children around the world each month.  The film is directed and produced by journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner.

Parton said, “I always felt we owed the world a better and deeper understanding of the Imagination Library but the stars never quite aligned.  When Nick Geidner came to us with his unique vision and talent, I knew the time had come to make this film.”

The Imagination Library affiliates screening the film will receive 50% of box office proceeds to further their year-round efforts.

RELEASE DATE

Strand Releasing will open “The Artist’s Wife,” starring Lena Olin and Bruce Dern, on April 3 in New York and on April 10 in Los Angeles.

The movie premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year. It was shot in the Hamptons and New York City, and centers on Olin’s character, who was once a promising painter and has long lived in the shadow of her husband, a renowned artist portrayed by Dern. When he is diagnosed with dementia, she must make challenging decisions for her family, her husband and herself.

The film was produced by Mike S. Ryan at Greyshack Films and by Dolby, Susanne Filkins, and Nazemian at Water’s End Productions.

