×

Clint Eastwood Ditches Donald Trump for Mike Bloomberg in 2020 Election

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Clint Eastwood
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Longtime Republican Clint Eastwood is pulling support from Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actor-director signaled that he thinks a different candidate would be the better choice.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” he said.

After endorsing Mitt Romney and famously delivering a speech at the 2012 Republican National Convention to an empty chair that represented Barack Obama, Eastwood never officially backed Trump. In a 2016 interview, he expressed displeasure with Trump and Hillary Clinton, saying there’s “much funny business on both sides of the aisle.”

He praised Trump at the time because he was “onto something” and “secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up.”

“We’re really in a p—y generation. Everybody’s walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff. When I grew up, those things weren’t called racist,” he said.

Now, he’s changed his tune a bit on Trump.

Popular on Variety

While he approves of “certain things” the president has done, he wishes that he would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level,” he said.

Eastwood also touched on the controversy surrounding Olivia Wilde’s character, Kathy Scruggs, in his 2019 film “Richard Jewell.” He showed Scruggs, the real-life reporter who alleged Jewell planted a bomb at the 1996 Olympics, sleeping with an FBI source to get information. Lawyers for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the newspaper at which Scruggs worked, called the portrayal “entirely false and malicious, and…extremely defamatory and damaging.” The film was Clintwood’s worst opening in 40 years.

The director defended his right to cinematic freedom and said the newspaper was trying to shroud its “guilt” over a “reckless story.”

“Well, she hung out at a little bar in town, where mostly police officers went,” he said. “She had a boyfriend that was a police officer. Well, we just changed it in the story. We made it a federal police officer instead of a local,” he said.

Even though “Richard Jewell” was involved in a #MeToo-like controversy, Eastwood said he appreciates that the movement has empowered women to stand up “against people who are trying to shake [them] down for sexual favors.”

However, he believes that “presumption of innocence, not only in law, but in philosophy” has been lost in the increase of accusations of sexual misbehavior.

More Film

  • The Call of the Wild

    Box Office: 'Call of the Wild' to Narrowly Beat 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

    “The Call of the Wild” is on path for a narrow victory over “Sonic the Hedgehog” in North America with about $28 million at 3,752 locations, estimates showed Saturday. Disney-20th Century’s launch of the Harrison Ford movie has opened well above pre-release expectations and will wind up with a $3 million lead on “Sonic.” STX’s [...]

  • SF Studios Expands U.K. Biz, Develop

    SF Studios Expands U.K. Operations, Develops English-Language Survival Thriller 'Don't Move' (EXCLUSIVE)

    As it continues to expand its global profile, Nordic major SF Studios is ramping up its U.K. operations with high-profile new hires and is developing “Don’t Move,” an English-language survival thriller project to be directed by Scandinavian up-and-comer Alain Darborg (“Alex”). SF Studios, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, stepped into English-Language moviemaking with [...]

  • The Other Lamb

    TrustNordisk Closes Deals on 'The Other Lamb' (EXCLUSIVE)

    TrustNordisk has close several territory deals on “The Other Lamb,” Malgorzata Szumowska’s English-language debut, which competed at last year’s San Sebastian and played at Toronto. Tackling patriarchy in a bold way, the Irish psychological drama revolves around a cult, called the Flock, and is told through the eyes of 15-year-old Selah, played by British up-and-comer [...]

  • Cannes' Presidency Up in the Air

    Cannes' Presidency Up in the Air as Pierre Lescure Runs for Re-election

    While the Cannes Film Festival is basking in the glory of having world premiered Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite,” along with many other Oscar contenders, the fate of its presidency is up in the air. Pierre Lescure, who took over from Gilles Jacob in 2015 as Cannes president, and is running for a third term, was [...]

  • Riz Ahmed

    'Mogul Mowgli' Star Riz Ahmed Aims to Open Conversations With Movies, Music

    The idea for “Mogul Mowgli” first began in 2017 when British actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed met Bassam Tariq, a producer and independent filmmaker, between trips to New York. Almost three years later, the pair is debuting “Mogul Mowgli” in Berlin’s Panorama. The film, which Tariq directed and co-wrote with Ahmed, who also stars, [...]

  • LAS MIL Y UNA

    Panorama ‘One in a Thousand’ Opening Points to Berlin DNA

    BERLIN — If there’s one thing that marks the Berlinale apart from most of the world’s biggest festivals, it’s the warmth  and sophistication of the relation between visiting filmmakers and the Berlin Festival’s huge festival-going public. This year’s Panorama opening, marked by the world premiere of Argentine Clarisa Navas’ queer drama “One in a Thousand,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad