Clint Eastwood Planning to Produce, Direct and Star in Adventure ‘Cry Macho’

Clint Eastwood is planning to produce, direct and star in the adventure-drama “Cry Macho” for Warner Bros., sources have confirmed to Variety.

Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing, along with Tim Moore and Eastwood at his Warner-based Malpaso production company. The project is based on the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash, who wrote the script along with Nick Schneck.

The project was unveiled during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, where the New York Times reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger was attached to star with Ruddy producing, Brad Furman directing and plans to shoot in New Mexico. Eastwood had once before intended to star and direct, but had put it aside in favor of 1988’s “The Dead Pool,” in which he portrayed his signature Harry Callahan character.

The Schwarzenegger project never materialized. “Cry Macho” tells the story of a washed-up horse trainer who schemes to make $50,000 by snatching a streetwise Mexican boy from his mother in Mexico City and delivering him to his father — and the trainer’s ex-boss — in Texas.

Eastwood, who turned 90 in May, is renowned for being able to shoot his films quickly — often by shooting only one or two takes of a scene — and on budget. He directed and starred in 2018’s “The Mule” and directed last year’s “Richard Jewell,” starring Paul Walter Hauser as the real-life security guard whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics after having discovered a suspicious abandoned backpack.

Eastwood has won four Academy Awards — two for directing and producing “Million Dollar Baby” and two for directing and producing “Unforgiven.” He’s received seven other nominations including Best Picture nods for “Mystic River,” “Letters From Iwo Jima” and “American Sniper,” Best Actor noms for “Million Dollar Baby” and “Unforgiven” and Best Director noms for “Mystic River” and “Letters From Iwo Jima.”

