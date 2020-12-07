Cleveland Berto Books ‘Journal for Jordan,’ ‘Chicago PD’ Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Cleveland Berto has booked roles in the upcoming Sony drama “A Journal for Jordan” opposite Michael B. Jordan and as a series regular in the NBC drama “Chicago P.D.,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Denzel Washington will direct and produce “A Journal for Jordan,” which is written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams and based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir, which was published in 2008. It tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize winner Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while he was deployed overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old. Berto will play the part of Mohammed, a member of King’s platoon.

Todd Black, along with his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, are producing the film with Washington and Jordan through his Outlier Society banner. Born Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert is also producing, and Jason Cloth is executive producing via Creative Wealth Media.

Berto has also booked the role of Officer Jalen Walker on “Chicago P.D.” and will portray a character who is super idealistic and in all ways golden boy (athlete, smart, family man, scholar). His character turned down Wall Street to work for the Chicago Police Department, as he wants to see if he can make a difference and change the status quo.

Berto previously starred as one of the leads in the Salt N Pepa biopic, playing producer Hurby Azor. He is repped by David Rosario at ROAR as well as Global Artist Agency and Herring PR.