Clayton Davis Joins Variety as Film Awards Editor

Clayton Davis, an experienced journalist who has covered film awards season for 15 years on his website AwardsCircuit.com, is joining Variety as film awards editor as of Sept. 1.

As the editor-in-chief and owner of AwardsCircuit, Davis has become an influential voice in Hollywood when it comes to covering the annual Oscar race. At Variety, he’ll cover all things related to the Academy Awards and other film kudos contests, including breaking news, interviews with contenders and analysis of the prospects of prestige titles. He’ll offer weekly predictions of the top movies and performances vying for awards.

Davis will work with other seasoned journalists at Variety on the awards season beat, including Tim Gray, senior VP and awards editor of features, deputy awards and features editor Jenelle Riley and Artisans editor Jazz Tangcay.

Davis will report to Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s New York Bureau Chief.

“We are so excited to welcome Clayton as a phenomenal addition to our team,” Setoodeh said. “After lengthy conversations with Clayton in the last few weeks, I’m confident that he will be a must-read voice for our readers.”

Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer, said she was impressed by Clayton’s passion for film, knowledge of the industry and keen understanding of the Oscars’ heritage.

“Clayton understands Variety‘s brand and our audience, and his addition will lend a powerful voice to our coverage of the film business,” Sobrino-Stearns said.

Davis is the founder of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association, the first Latino-based critics’ organization in the United States. He’s also a member of several other professional critics organizations, including the Critics Choice Association, African American Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Online and Black Reel Awards. Based in New Jersey, Davis will relocate to Los Angeles next year.

“My entire life has centered around my passion and love for film and awards,” Davis said. “To have the opportunity to share it with the esteemed readers of Variety is a dream come true. My commitment to highlighting diverse filmmakers and artists will be integral to how I cover awards season. I cannot wait to take this journey with Variety and its talented team.”