Clayne Crawford, Director Robert Machoian Re-Team on ‘The Integrity of Joseph Chambers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Clayne Crawford and filmmaker Robert Machoian will re-team on “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers,” a drama about a family man who must learn to hunt in order to provide for his family. The film is Crawford and Machoian’s second collaboration, following “The Killing of Two Lovers,” a marital drama that premiered to smashing reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Neon bought “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers,” and is planning a February release, which will allow it to qualify for awards. Production has begun in Alabama.

Jordana Brewster, Michael Raymond-James and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also appear in the film.

Machoian wrote the screenplay with Crawford in mind to play the lead role. Set in the midst of our current economic crisis, the story focuses on a husband and father, Joe (Crawford) who finds that it’s more difficult than he expected to kill his own food. An unexpected hunting incident forever alters his life. Brewster will play as Joe’s wife Tess and Raymond-James is set to play a character called Lone Wolf.

Back40 Pictures will serve as their production company with Clayne and Kiki Crawford producing. John Foss, Bo Clancey and Clayne Crawford will executive produce the film as well.

Crawford received a nomination for a Critics Choice Television Award for best supporting actor for his performance in the Sundance series “Rectify” and starred for two seasons on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon.” Crawford is managed by Principal Entertainment LA and Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLC.

Brewster is best known for her starring roles in Universal’s “Fast and Furious “franchise. She recently appeared in Jay Baruchel’s feature film “Random Acts of Violence.” Brewster was a lead in the second season of ABC’s crime drama “Secrets and Lies” and appeared in FX’s “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson.”

Raymond-James can be seen in the upcoming Netflix feature “Sweet Girl.” He also appeared in “True Blood” and “Terriers.” His feature credits include Disney’s “The Finest Hours” and Paramount’s “Jack Reacher.” Raymond-James is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and Peikoff Mahan.

Morgan is known for his roles as John Winchester in the fantasy horror series “Supernatural” and Denny Duquette in the medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.” He also played the Comedian in “Watchmen” and Negan in “The Walking Dead.”

