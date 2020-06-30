Cineworld Delays Reopening U.K. Cinemas Following ‘Tenet’ Date Shift

Cineworld is pushing back the reopening of its U.K. and Ireland cinemas from July 10 to July 31. The business is the first of the U.K. cinema chains to delay reopening following the second date shift for “Tenet.”

The Mooky Greidinger-run firm confirmed the new date on Tuesday, just days after Warner Bros. pushed back the release date for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” from July 31 to Aug. 12. Off the back of “Tenet’s” delay, Disney also moved “Mulan’s” release from July 24 to Aug. 21.

A statement from Cineworld reads: “In line with recent changes to upcoming film release dates, we have made the decision to move our re-opening date to 31st July. We hope that we will be able to re-open the doors of all Cineworld cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland at that time, subject to U.K. government restrictions. With the on-going pandemic, this new date remains subject to final confirmation.

“We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are excited to welcome you back to Cineworld soon! With great films ahead, including ‘Mulan,’ ‘Tenet,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and many more, we can’t wait to be back.”

U.K. cinemas are allowed to reopen from July 4. AMC Theatres-owned Odeon said last week that it would open doors that day itself, while Cineworld and Vue had set a July 10 reopening date.

More follows.