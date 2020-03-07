Cinequest Film Festival Delays Second Week Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival will push back its second week of programming to August due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Co-founders Halfdan Hussey and Kathleen J. Powell made the announcement in a statement released on Saturday.

“We want to make clear that our very first concern is for the health and well-being of all our audience members, our artists and our own staff. In keeping with the health safety directive from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, and the concerned request from San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo, we are rescheduling the second week of this, our 30th anniversary festival, to occur August 16-30,” they said.

The fest already kicked off on March 3, meaning the second leg will be delayed more than five months. Passes to Cinequest will still be valid through March 8 and during the new summer dates when it resumes.

However, the co-founders explained that the festival has taken a hard financial hit over the cancellation and asked that ticket holders not ask for refunds in order to support their efforts “to retool and produce the Summer Fest.”

“Thank you for your supreme support and love of Cinequest and those we serve. Please give us a couple of weeks to revert with more details on the Summer Festival. In the meantime, we hope that you’ll enjoy this weekend, if you are comfortable with attending and are healthy and washing your hands,” they said.